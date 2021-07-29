4M foam facial interfaces for virtual reality headsets recalled due to facial skin reactions and irritations

(WFRV) – About 4,000,000 removable foam facial interfaces for Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headsets are being recalled after several reports have surfaced from consumers developing sometimes serious facial skin irritation and reactions including rashes, swelling, burning, itching, hives, and bumps.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC), the firm has received around 5,716 reports of incidents of skin irritation and approximately 45 reports of consumers that required medical attention due to defective foam facial interfaces.

USCPSC officials say that the defective product is the Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset removable foam facial interface, which is included with a purchase of Oculus Quest 2 Headsets, as well as sold separately as a “Quest 2 Standard Facial Interface” or in a “Quest 2 Fit Pack.”

The recalled products were sold at in-person and online stores across the U.S. including BestBuy, GameStop, Target, Walmart, Oculus.com, Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, Gamestop.com, Target.com, and Walmart.com between October 2020 and July 2021.

Officials say the foam facial interfaces, which were included with headsets sold for between $300 and $400, depending on the model; about $20 for a facial interface sold individually; and about $40 as part of a Fit Pack.

Only headsets with the SKUs in the table below or the serial numbers identified below are included in the recall. The SKU and serial number are located on a label on the retail packaging of the headset.

Product Description SKU Oculus Quest 2, 64 GB, US/TW, Type-A 301-00350-01 Oculus Quest 2, 256 GB, US/TW, Type-A 301-00351-01 Oculus Quest 2, Accy, Standard Facial Interface, Global 301-00409-01 Oculus Quest 2, Accy, Fit Pack, Global 301-00374-01 Oculus Quest 2, Enterprise, 256 GB, US/CA/TW, Type-A 301-00402-01 Recalled product serial numbers

Consumers who experience skin irritations or reactions are advised to immediately stop using the recalled foam facial interface, and contact Facebook Technologies to receive a free silicone cover. For more information on the recall, click here.