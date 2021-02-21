4th annual BACA Titletown Chili and Soup cookoff raises funds for children

KAUKAUNA,Wis.(WFRV) The 4th Annual Chili and Soup cookoff took place in Kaukauna Sunday to raise funds for children who are victims of abuse and trauma. Bikers Against Child Abuse hosted the event at The Office Sports Bar and Grill in Kaukauna.

“It’s important because we raise money so we can empower our children that we bring into our family,” said “Fun Size,” member of Bikers Against Child Abuse. Over the last 4-years, BACA has been holding the chili and soup cookoff to raise funding for their organization. “We give each child a teddy bear that comes into our organization. We also provide them backpacks, blankets, all that stuff, ” said “Bull.”

Sunday’s event was held at The Office Bar and Grill in Kaukauna, and there were various biker clubs in attendance. “It’s a good cause and there is a lot of family here. I just love feeding people,” said Kristen Poppi. Poppi was serving up a couple different bowls of chicken noodle soup. “I love to see the smiles on all of the faces,” said Poppi.

95% of the funds raised will go directly to the organization which also provides mental health programs for children from ages 2-18. The help does not stop there, with young adults who were in the program, giving back in some kind of way. “We have had kids age out of the program, but join us as adults and help give back to the next group of children,” said “Bull.” For more information on BACA visit https://bacaworld.org/