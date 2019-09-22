4th annual VFW Beer Mile to raise money for local veterans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Residents came together for a fun run/walk to drink a few beverages while helping out local veterans on Saturday.

The 4th annual VFW Beer Mile took place at the Stillmank Brewing Company located on 215 N. Henry St. in Green Bay from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Stillmank and the VFW of Green Bay both hosted the event.

During the one-mile race, every 1/4 mile had a table full of beer or root beer.

Participants had to consume four beers or root beers and try not to get sick during the run/walk. If participants didn’t get sick, they won the race.

Senior Vice Commander Galen Sherbon said all the money will be used for the VFW Post 2037 of Green Bay to help our local veterans.

“All the money goes to the post to help people in this community,” said Sherbon. “That could be anything from homelessness, or risk of homelessness or to help finding a job. That could be setting up a resume, or just trying to, you know, get the comradery back from just being in the military.”

A brat fry and picnic were held for participants after the race.