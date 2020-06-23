4th of July events scheduled at Fox Cities Stadium

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A concert and fireworks show, as well as a movie night, have been scheduled for the 4th of July Weekend in Grand Chute.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Fox Communities Credit Union have scheduled the concert and fireworks show for Friday, July 3, and the movie night for Saturday, July 4 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

On Friday, Doozey will perform live from 7-9:30 p.m. inside the stadium followed by a 30-minute firework show. The parking lot will open at 5 p.m. and gates to the ballpark will open at 6 p.m. Concert tickets can be purchased on the Timber Rattlers’ website. Fans who would like to park in the parking lot to watch the fireworks and not attend the concert can also be purchased on the Timber Rattlers’ website.

The Sandlot will be shown in the stadium on Saturday, July 4, at 7:30 p.m. The parking lot will open at 5:30 p.m. while the gates will open at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will follow the conclusion of the movie. Tickets for the movie night are free of charge, but there is a $15 parking/carload fee. The parking pass along with the desired number of complimentary tickets, limit of eight tickets per car, must be purchased in advance through this link at timberrattlers.com.

The ticket office will email the parking pass and movie tickets after purchase for all nights. Attendees are asked to print both the parking pass and the tickets as both will be needed to access the parking lot and stadium on the night of the show.

The Timber Rattlers say there is limited capacity for these events and parties will be seated a minimum of six feet apart to allow for social distancing. Additional details can be found on the Timber Rattlers website.

There will be no walk-up (or drive-up) purchases allowed on any of the nights. All tickets must be selected in advance. Concessions will be available during each event. No carry-ins will be allowed.

