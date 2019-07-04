4th of July on Local 5

(WFRV) — It’s the 4th of July and Local 5 has got you covered!

Local 5 will be covering the events and fireworks in Green Bay, Oshkosh, Manitowoc, and Neenah on air and our website starting at 8 p.m.

To watch live on our website, click here.

At one of these four locations? Send us your pictures by emailing us at tips@wearegreenbay.com or on any of our social media pages.

Be sure to use the hashtag, #4thon5, when posting pictures or videos to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram!

