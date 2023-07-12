BIRON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in central Wisconsin arrested four individuals after executing a search warrant at a rental property for the fourth time this year.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed the search warrant in the Village of Biron on Wednesday, and several drugs were located.

Quantities of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana were seized from the rental property at the intersection of 31st Street and Wolosek Avenue.

Mayta Montelongo (Wood County Jail)

Gary Anderson Sr. (Wood County Jail)

Eugene Kelly (Wood County Jail)

Tracy Stuntzner (Wood County Jail)

Deputies say this is the fourth search warrant the Wood County Sheriff’s Office has executed at this residence in just over a year.

Individuals allegedly continue to maintain this residence as a drug trafficking residence, even as the initial renter remains in jail for selling controlled substances in 2022.

One of the four individuals has officially been charged in the incident, including 38-year-old Mayta Montelongo, 46-year-old Eugene Kelly, 55 -year-old Tracy Stuntzner, and 64-year-old Gary Anderson Sr.

Montelongo has been charged with the following:

Possession of Methamphetamine – Repeater Felony

Possession of Narcotic Drugs – Repeater Felony

Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Repeater Misdemeanor



According to deputies, Stuntzner, Kelly, and Anderson Sr. have yet to be officially charged, although they will face similar consequences.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says its goal is to take these dangerous controlled substances out of the hands that feed the individuals suffering from addiction in the community.

“If a fifth search warrant is needed, the sheriff’s [office] will not hesitate to take action,” said Wood County Lieutenant Scott Goldberg.

No additional details were provided.