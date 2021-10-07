4th Wisconsinite aboard USS Oklahoma during attack on Pearl Harbor identified, to be buried in WI

NEW DIGGINGS, Wis. (WFRV) – The fourth confirmed Wisconsin native, who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor while aboard the USS Oklahoma, has been accounted for and will be making his way back home to be laid to rest.

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), 23-year-old Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Harold F. Carney of New Diggings was accounted for on Nov. 19, 2015, and will be making his way home to be buried in Benton, Wisconsin on Nov. 6.

Carney was reportedly assigned to the USS Oklahoma which was anchored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft.

During the attack, the ship suffered multiple torpedo hits, causing it to quickly capsize and resulting in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Carney and three Wisconsin brothers who were identified and buried in Wisconsin back in September.

Just over a month after the Wisconsin brothers were buried, DPAA officials have announced that Carney’s remains have been accounted for and will also be making their way back to Wisconsin to be laid to rest after 80 years.