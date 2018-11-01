5 Critical Questions: State Senate District 19
(WFRV) - 5 Critical Questions: State Senate District 19 Race
Roger Roth and Lee Snodgrass are running to represent State Senate District 19.
(WHAT DISTRICT DO YOU LIVE IN? FIND OUT HERE!)
District 19 is an area of Wisconsin that covers about half of Outagamie County, including a large portion of the Fox Cities, and about one-third of Winnebago County.
These are their 5 Critical Questions:
QUESTION 1: Much as been made over the state of Wisconsin's roads and bridges. Is the legislature adequately funding roads and what are your plans to address funding infrastructure?
QUESTION 2: The Senate will meet in an extraordinary session after the elections to consider an aid package of up to $115 Million in tax credits over 15 years for Kimberly-Clark to keep it's Fox Crossing facility open - retaining 500 jobs. Where do you stand on this proposal?
QUESTION 3: Voters in 16 counties and two cities will go to the polls November 6th and vote on referendum questions regarding legalizing marijuana for medical or personal use. Do you support changing the state law to legalize marijuana or cannabis products?
QUESTION 4: Many people in the state are worried about healthcare costs, especially coverage for those with pre-existing conditions. What improvements could be made here in Wisconsin to strengthen the healthcare system?
QUESTION 5: What makes you the best candidate in this race?
5 Critical Questions is a Local 5 project providing voters an opportunity to learn more about what their candidates stand for.
We look to do this when there are two remaining candidates for office either in a contested single party primary with no other party running – or a final election.
The digitally exclusive project is different to a traditional debate in a few ways:
- Candidates are not in the same room when the questions are asked. This is important because it averts any kind of debate tactic, influence, drama, or digression from the issues.
- The two candidates answer the same exact five questions, asked in the exact same way. This allows the viewer to see clearly where the candidates stand on the issues that may decide their vote.
- Answers are not edited in any way. We ask candidates to limit their answers to three minutes and then we stand back until they're finished. What you see online is word for word what the candidates told us.
