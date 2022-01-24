Milwaukee police: 4 held for questioning in mass slaying

THURSDAY 1/27/2022 10:59 a.m.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say four people have been detained as police investigate their level of involvement, if any, in the deaths of six people who were found with gunshot wounds in a Milwaukee duplex last weekend.

Chief Jeffrey Norman said at a news conference that investigators believe multiple suspects targeted the six people. No motive was released and no charges have been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Milwaukee police had responded Sunday afternoon to assist with a welfare check at the home where five bodies were initially discovered.

The medical examiner tweeted early Monday that the body of an additional person, a man, was recovered from the home.

Police: 6 found dead at Milwaukee home had been shot

MONDAY 1/24/2022 11:36 a.m.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say the six people found dead in a Milwaukee home apparently had been shot.

According to Sgt. Efrain Cornejo, the victims had injuries that are suspected to have been caused by gunfire. Police responded about 3:45 p.m. Sunday to assist with a welfare check at the residence where the victims were found. They discovered five bodies. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office tweeted early Monday that the body of an additional person, a man, was recovered from the home.

The identities of the dead, including five men and one woman, were pending.

UPDATE: One more homicide victim found in Milwaukee home

MONDAY 1/24/2022 7:43 a.m.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Another person has been found dead inside a Milwaukee home, bringing the count to six victims.

According to the Milwaukee Medical Examiner, they found another homicide victim. In total, five men and one woman were found inside the home.

5 dead at Milwaukee home; homicide investigation underway

MONDAY 1/24/2022 6:01 a.m.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Five people have been found dead in a Milwaukee home in what police are investigating as multiple homicides.

Milwaukee Assistant Police Chief Paul Formolo said during a news conference that officers responded about 3:45 p.m. Sunday to assist with a welfare check at the residence where four men and one woman were found dead. The victims’ identities are pending.

Formolo says the motive and information regarding any suspects is unknown. He says there is no information to suggest that there is a threat to the community.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office says autopsies will be performed Monday.