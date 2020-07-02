5 fatally shot within 20 hours in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Five people have died in shootings in Milwaukee within 20 hours between Tuesday night and Wednesday evening, including a 16-year-old girl.
The latest victim of gun violence is a 20-year-old Brown Deer man who died shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday on Milwaukee’s northwest side.
Two men, ages 33 and 34, were killed Wednesday about 2:30 p.m. on the city’s south side. About 12 hours earlier, a 20-year-old man was fatally shot on Milwaukee’s north side.
The 16-year-old girl was killed just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say that the circumstances of all five deaths are under investigation.
