5-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in swimming area at Annie’s Campground

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the possible drowning of a 5-year-old boy on Friday night in the Town of Seneca.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at around 8:23 p.m., deputies responded to Annie’s Campground, located on the W12000 block Roosevelt Road for reports of a possible drowning.

Officers say that a 5-year-old child had been found unresponsive in a swimming area within the campground. Citizens and deputies reportedly performed CPR on the child while emergency medical services arrived on the scene.

Upon the arrival of medical services, deputies say the boy was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Local 5 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.