5-year-old boy dies after being hit by vehicle

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 5-year-old boy died after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday night.

The Fond du Lac police department responded to Lake Side Park West off Howard Litscher drive around 8:45 Tuesday, to a report of a young boy that had been hit by a vehicle in a parking lot north of the boat launch.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue paramedics began performing life saving measures while a Flight for Life helicopter was requested.

The child was transported to St. Agnes Hospital and was pronounced dead. An investigation into the incident is in the preliminary stages, while the accident remains under active investigation.

Entry to Lakeside Park West has been restricted as the investigation continues. No other details are available at this time.

The Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department Accident Reconstruction Unit and City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue.

