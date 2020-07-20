FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

5-year-old dies in Chilton racetrack accident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 5-year-old boy was hit by an 18-year-old man on the Gravity Park Speedway on Sunday.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Department responded to the accident at the Speedway around 2:00 in the afternoon.

The 5-year-old boy was operating a youth motorcycle on the race track and fell off when he was hit by the 18-year-old who was driving an ATV on the track.

The 5-year-old died from injuries sustained in the accident. An investigation is underway, meanwhile names of those involved are not being released at this time.

Local Five will continue to bring you more information on this story as it develops.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah blows out Rockford, 12-0

Grand Chute Little League boys, girls find love of competition

Local 5 News at 10:00 p.m.

St. Norbert's Midwest Conference cancels nonconference competition for fall sports

Woodchucks rough up Green Bay in game two

Fond du Lac's Allen commits to Wisconsin