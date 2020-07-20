5-year-old dies in Chilton racetrack accident

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 5-year-old boy was hit by an 18-year-old man on the Gravity Park Speedway on Sunday.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Department responded to the accident at the Speedway around 2:00 in the afternoon.

The 5-year-old boy was operating a youth motorcycle on the race track and fell off when he was hit by the 18-year-old who was driving an ATV on the track.

The 5-year-old died from injuries sustained in the accident. An investigation is underway, meanwhile names of those involved are not being released at this time.

Local Five will continue to bring you more information on this story as it develops.

