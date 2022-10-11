DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials in Brown County made a significant budget announcement that could finally put the south bridge connector project in motion.

Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach and Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson were at the Infinity Machine and Engineering Corporation in De Pere where they announced that $50 million will be included in Governor Tony Evers’ next budget to build that bridge.

The Green Bay area has sought to begin the construction for years in the making and now, it looks like it could become a reality.

“I’m thrilled, after all of those years, under this administration, we’re able to announce that $50 million is going into the budget to fund the southern bridge for Brown County,” said Thompson.

The bridge will be constructed over the Fox River and will create a direct connection between I-41 and other highways.