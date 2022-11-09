WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeast Wisconsin conducted a focused patrol that led to over 50 traffic stops and several arrests on Monday.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a total of 51 traffic stops were initiated between the Washington County Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force, the Germantown Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Deputies highlighted several major cases that occurred throughout the day.

One officer from the Germantown Police Department stopped a vehicle for suspended registration. A K9 indicated that there was a presence of narcotics inside the vehicle and after a search of the car, police located drug paraphernalia and took the driver into custody. While entering the jail, it was found the driver had cocaine hidden on them.

Another incident involved a Washington County deputy stopping a vehicle for window tint. A quick search of the vehicle produced two firearms that were illegally possessed. Both the driver and the passenger were booked with firearms-related charges.

A trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped a vehicle for improper display of registration. An odor of marijuana was detected and a search of the vehicle was conducted. The driver and passenger were taken into custody after the trooper found two firearms, which the individuals were illegally in possession of.

Perhaps the most in-depth case involved a deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office when they stopped a northbound vehicle on I-41 for lane deviation. Upon approach, the deputy noticed a large bag of marijuana. The bag was seized but the driver of the vehicle took off.

A pursuit ensued on I-41.

With help from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were able to deploy a tire deflation device to stop the vehicle, and all occupants were taken into custody.

After searching the car, deputies found white powder and 1.15 pounds of marijuana.

Two of the passenger had warrants for probation violation and child support while the third had a warrant for probation violation and fraud against a financial institution. The driver and all occupants were taken to the Washington County Jail.

“The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is thankful for its partnerships with area police departments that allow these deployments to be successful,” wrote deputies on its Facebook page.

No further information was provided.