50-Year Journey: Volunteering at AirVenture since the very beginning

As anyone at AirVenture will tell you–the supporting cast is what brings the greatest aviation celebration to life.

Ticket sales are up 16 percent, and it has been going strong in Oshkosh since 1970.

“We’ve probably got five, six times as many airplanes as we had the best day back then,” said Pete Eide, who has volunteered at AirVenture in Oshkosh for 50 years.

There are 4,500 volunteers keeping AirVenture running smoothly–doing everything from carpentry to lawn-mowing.

And a few have been lending a helping hand since day one.

“When I first started, we only had one exhibit building,” he said. “And very limited outdoor space.”

A former flyer, himself, in the Air Force, Eide is an advocate for aviation.

“I was never in a position to dedicate and finance a wing to the museum or something,” said Eide. “All I had to offer was my time and effort.”

And at a time when demand for new pilots is expected to skyrocket in the years ahead, AirVenture–to him–has added significance.

“Big thing we can do here is keep this alive so we get some young people,” he said. “Somebody’s going to have to fly these airplanes when us old [folks] have gone. We leave them the airplanes–we can’t take [the planes] with us, unfortunately.”

It has become a part of him he cannot let go.

I asked how much longer he plans to help out at AirVenture. “As long as I’m on [this] side of the green grass, I’ll be here,” said Eide.

If you have an interest in aviation, EAA AirVenture runs through Sunday, July 28th.