$500 reward being offered in Manitowoc County theft investigation, items stolen from unlocked vehicles

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for numerous thefts from vehicles.

The money is being provided from the Crime Stoppers program.

Deputies say the thefts began on August 15th in the area of Jenny road, Cimarron Court, and South 26th Street.

The items stolen were taken from unlocked vehicles.

Anyone with information about these thefts should call Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466.

