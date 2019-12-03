$500 reward for information on stolen Salvation Army kettle

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — Manitowoc Police say they are offering a $500 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case of a stolen Salvation Army kettle.

The red kettle, its contents, and its stand were stolen from the Hobby Lobby on S. 30th St. at some point on November 13, between 6 and 8 p.m. Police say they are actively investigating the incident and have been reviewing video footage of potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 920-683-4466. Police say callers can remain anonymous.

After the kettle was stolen, local businesses stepped up to help replace it. You can see that story by clicking here.