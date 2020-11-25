$500 tuition credit available to UW System nursing students working in the healthcare system

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Rapid coronavirus testing is underway on the UW-Green Bay campus, as it is at all 13 universities in the UW System.

The University system is now adding another resource to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have six nursing schools, 4,000 nurses,” University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson said. “The hospitals are at a all-time heavy load, nursing homes are having a huge problem, who better than our nursing students to come in and help out?”

Students who make the choice to help alleviate some of the strain on the healthcare system will receive a $500 tuition credit.

“If you want to come in and help out, we’ll give you the same deal,” Thompson said. “We’ll give you a $500 credit on your tuition. It’s a great way to say thank you.”

Many students are already working in the field, and officials hope the incentive helps bring those who aren’t already into the workforce, “to progress in their program but also to work as a healthcare provider and gain that really critical experience as they pursue their ultimate goal of their registered nursing career.” Christine Vandenhouten, Chair of Nursing & Health Studies at UW-Green Bay said.

It’s an opportunity to gain real-world experience in unprecedented times.

“In my entire career as a nurse, which spans over three decades, I’ve never seen this type of a healthcare situation,” Vandenhouten said.

For students who have set their sights on this path, this is their reality.

“These individuals came into nursing and healthcare with the idea of helping people and making the world a healthier place,” Vandenhouten said.

As the pandemic continues, there are plenty of opportunities statewide to help students fulfill that dream.

“When Wisconsin has a problem, the University of Wisconsin stands up,” Thompson said.