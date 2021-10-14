$50K grant helps Community Clothes Closet hit the road

A $50,000 grant will help the Community Clothes Closet in Menasha stock its new mobile closet with clothing. (WFRV)

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) — The Community Clothes Closet in Menasha just got its largest grant ever.

“We are really excited,” said Executive Director Lisa Jones. “The Oshkosh Area Foundation gave us a $50,000 grant.”

That money will go to help keep people warm this winter — and beyond.

“We are working with a lot of students who are homeless, who are jumping from house to house. (There are also) a lot of refugees located here, and just underserved children,” Jones added.

The closet also just launched a new mobile clothing truck. Right now, it serves about 100 to 150 kids each month, but that number is only expected to grow.

“We knew the school district was struggling to fund and clothe the kids out of their own clothing closets,” Jones said.

And that’s how the mobile closet was born. While most of the clothing is from donations, everything from inside the truck is brand new. Money from that grant helps buy those clothes at wholesale prices.

“We are really hoping this program this year will set us up for the future so that we can reach more people over the next few years,” Jones told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon.

In the end, the closet is serving up much more than things on hangers. It’s about empowering people to be the best version of themselves.

“A piece of clothing can make a difference in how you perform at work, how you feel at your test. If you’re feeling good about what you’re wearing, you’re feeling better wherever you are,” said Jones.

The closet is always looking for donations and volunteers. Visit its website to learn more.