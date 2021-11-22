50th Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade to go on as planned, silent procession before parade

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – After the tragedy at a holiday parade in Waukesha that has killed 5 people and injured 40 others, the City of Appleton and the Appleton Parade Committee are issuing a statement regarding their own parade that is scheduled to happen Tuesday, November 23.

According to organizers, immediately before the parade begins a silent procession will take place dedicated to the Waukesha Community. In a joint statement from the City of Appleton and the Appleton Parade Committee, the two groups extended their deepest regrets to those impacted by the tragedy.

In the statement, they say, “our hearts are heavy even as we prepare to hold our own Christmas parade…” and continue on to mention how they have directly reached out to the City of Waukesha to offer support in any way possible.

According to the City of Appleton and the Appleton Parade Committee, the 50th Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade will go on as planned. Attendees will be able to see representatives from the Appleton Police Department in attendance, as in years past. The Parade Committee and APD mention how they have continuously worked together to provide safe gatherings for community members, and this will be no different.

The festivities start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23. You can join in on the fun in Downtown Appleton or watch it on WFRV Local 5, both on-air and online. You can also catch two encore presentations of the parade, on Saturday, November 27 at 11 a.m. and Christmas Day at 11:30 a.m.