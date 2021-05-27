50th Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame Inc. Induction Banquet scheduled for Sept. 2

Green Bay Packers’ Robert Tonyan celebrates after catching an eight-yard touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers Hall of Fame announced on Thursday afternoon that they have rescheduled the 50th Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame Inc. Induction Banquet to take place on Thursday, September 2.

Tom Konop, President of the Packers Hall of Fame Inc. says they decided to reschedule the ceremony from August 28 to September 2 to better accommodate the football schedule.

According to the organization, the Induction Banquet will feature Charles Woodson and Al Harris as the newest inductees into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. Also being honored will be Bud Selig as the Bob Harlan Leadership Award recipient and the late Zeke Bratkowski as the Bart and Cherry Starr Recognition Award recipient.

Event organizers add that a new Media Award has been established by Packers Hall of Fame Inc. and the first recipient will be the late Bud Lea, for whom the award will be named in the future. Regarding the special recognition as the Most Memorable Moment in Packers history, the packers Hall of Fame announced LeRoy Butler and Robert Brooks will be accepting the award on behalf of the world-renowned Lambeau Leap.

The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame Inc. shares that they are looking forward to celebrating this historic evening and honoring two very deserving members of the Green Bay Packers. All tickets are sold out for the event, but those who have questions about the event can contact the Hall of Fame, Inc. office at (920) 965-6984.