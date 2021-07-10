51-year-old Beaver Dam man sentenced to 6 years imprisonment for possession of child pornography

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 51-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced to six years in prison and twenty years of extended supervision for Possession of Child Pornography.

According to the Office of the District Attorney, in 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received two tips regarding possible child pornography that was being transmitted through online media accounts. While investigating these tips, investigators discovered both transmissions were coming from the same user and IP address.

Beaver Dam officers identified the suspect as Adam Biddle and after executing a search warrant on his home and seizing all of his electronic devices, they uncovered multiple transmissions of child pornography Biddle had sent to various users.

Records show that in one transmission Biddle told one of the users that he knew how much little girls turn them on and then Biddle sent that user eight photos of young females engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The District Attorney’s Office reports that a later transmission showed a conversation Biddle had with another user after Biddle provided that user with four photos, where Biddle used derogatory terms to describe women believing that women should have never been allowed to learn to speak.

“The defendant clearly has an interest in depraved and criminal exploitation of children. However, beyond that, he also clearly has an extreme derogatory view of women. His commentary documented in the case evinces his beliefs that women are little more than objects for his amusement and abuse. I reject this notion in the strongest possible way. I find particularly satisfying justice in the fact that he was sentenced for his crimes by the first female judge of this county,” District Attorney Klomberg said,