51-year-old man arrested in Fond du Lac Co. for 4th offense OWI

FOND DU LAC CO., Wis. (WFRV) – A 51-year-old man has been arrested after being pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

According to officials, 51-year-old Charles Seibel from Mount Calvary was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, his 4th offense. On Saturday, November 27 around 9:31 p.m., a State Patrol Trooper conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation on Winnebago Drive at County Highway K.

While in contact with Seibel, the Trooper observed the odor of intoxicants coming from Seibel. Through an investigation, the Trooper was able to confirm Seibel had drunk alcohol prior to driving. Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were given and observed impairment as well.

Seibel was taken to the Fond du Lac County jail for a hold.

LOCKER ROOM: Recapping Packers vs Vikings