51-year-old man arrested near Fond du Lac for 5th OWI

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 51-year-old Redgranite man was arrested on Saturday afternoon for his 5th offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac Post, at around 10:30 a.m., a trooper stopped a 2012 Dodge Caliber for speeding following a driving complaint on I-41 southbound near Fond du Lac.

The driver, identified as 51-year-old Timothy Williams of Redgranite, was reportedly found to show signs of impairment. Upon further investigation, including Standardized Field Sobriety

Tests, Williams was arrested.

After an evidentiary blood draw was completed, police say Williams was booked into the Fond du Lac County jails and received the following charges, a 5th offense of operating while under the influence, open intoxicants, and speed. Charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of schedule IV narcotics are being referred, report authorities.