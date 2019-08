TOWN OF LEBANON, Wis. (WFRV) — A 51-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Waupaca County.

It happened Friday, August 9th around 6:57 a.m. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and bicyclist.

The 51-year-old bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials continue to investigate the crash.