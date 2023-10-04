LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say a 51-year-old Wisconsin man was killed this past weekend after a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle.

According to a release from the Lake Geneva Police Department, officers responded on Sunday, October 1, at 12:57 p.m. for reports of a crash at the intersection of Interchange North and Minihan Road.

Officials say the crash involved a motorcycle and a truck. After an initial investigation, they say they were able to identify the parties involved in the crash.

Authorities say 51-year-old Todd A. Barstow from Burlington was the driver of the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver of the truck is reported to have remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation of the incident.

At this time, no other details of the crash have been made available.