RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 54-year-old Iowa man is dead after a log skidder’s hydraulic line broke, subsequently hitting him in the face.

According to Richland County Sheriff Clay Porter, at around 5:00 p.m., authorities received a call regarding a man that was involved in a logging accident.

The witness stated that they were working on a log skidder, and the hydraulic line broke, hitting the victim in the face and causing him to become unresponsive.

The victim, identified as Joseph Abitz, 54, from Dubuque, Iowa, was wedged along the tire and the engine compartment of the log skidder when emergency personnel arrived on the scene.

EMS was able to remove Abitz from the log skidder and began life-saving measures. He was transported to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

During the investigation, it was found that Abitz was removing a pressure hydraulic accumulator, and unknowingly to Abitz, one accumulator was still under pressure.

While attempting to remove it, the pressure caused the accumulator to come loose and hit Abitz in the head, subsequently killing him.

Muscoda EMS, Muscoda Fire Department, Muscoda Police Department, and Avoca Police Department all responded to the scene and helped with the incident.

No additional details have been released at this time.

Local 5 News will update this article if any more information becomes available to the public.