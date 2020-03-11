54 years for hit-and-run driver that killed 3 girls, mother

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 54 years in prison for the hit-and-run deaths of three Girl Scouts and a mother as they picked up trash along a rural road in 2018.

Twenty-three-year-old Colten Treu pleaded no contest to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit-and-run involving great bodily harm.

He was sentenced Wednesday. Treu was accused of huffing from an aerosol canister before crashing his pickup truck into the Girl Scouts along a highway in western Wisconsin.

The girls, ages 9 to 10, were killed as was a 26-year-old mother. Another 10-year-old girl was injured.

The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes released the following statement regarding Treu’s sentencing:

We are thankful for the sentence handed down today for the deaths and injuries of our beloved Girl Scouts. We remain fully in support of Troop 3055, their families, and our Girl Scout community and hope today’s sentencing provides some small measure of closure as the families continue to try and rebuild after immeasurable loss.

