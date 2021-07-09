Over 55 cats taken from a single home, puts strain on area shelters

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Humane Society announced they were in “Urgent Need” after taking in more than 50 cats from a single home in Southeast Wisconsin.

“We’re expecting about 25 more to still come in from there,” Shaina Allen, Marketing Coordinator for the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus said of the situation.

None of those cats are currently housed at the organization’s Green Bay campus, but the sudden influx of cats and the special needs that come with a hoarding situation puts a strain on the entire shelter system.

“Fleas or ear mites or respiratory infections,” Allen listed, “or any number of medical illnesses that they might need treatment. Behavior support is another important thing. They’re often not very socialized.”

Those cats are entering the system at a time when it’s already nearing capacity.

“Right now we are at the peak of our cat season,” Allen said. “We had 400 cats come in in the last two weeks alone, just from strays and surrenders and things like that.”

Allen says now is a great time to adopt.

“Make an adoption appointment and come meet some of our cats, and see if any might be a good match for you,” she said.

They also are looking for people to join their foster network, providing temporary homes to shelter cats.

“By fostering you’re opening a safe place in the shelter for another animal to take their spot,” Allen said.

The organization is also looking for donations to help with medical costs for the cats taken from the hoarding situation.

