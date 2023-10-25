EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 55-year-old bicyclist died after a crash at an intersection in Wisconsin while it was dark out.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, on October 19, shortly before 10:00 p.m., officers alongside the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to the intersection of East Clairemont Avenue and London Road for a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

Life-saving measures were performed on the bicyclist, identified as Keith A. Nichols. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from injuries sustained during the crash.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a vehicle was traveling on East Clairemont Avenue, had a green light, and was proceeding into the intersection when the crash occurred. The bicycle reportedly had no lighting affixed.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the authorities. The crash is still under investigation by the Eau Claire Police Department with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol.

“Our thoughts are with the families impacted by this incident,” added Officer Josh Miller in a press release.

The Eau Claire Police Department provided no additional details.