GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 55-year-old California man was arrested after a report of a bank robbery in downtown Green Bay.

According to a release, officers were sent to an alarm call at 1:30 p.m. on Friday to the 200 block of North Adams Street.

Witnesses reported that a man had allegedly demanded money and left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. With the help of a suspect description, an arrest was made within 45 minutes in the 100 block of North Monroe Avenue, and the money was recovered.

No injuries were reported, and the Green Bay Police Department says that there is no known danger to the public.

The suspect is being booked into the Brown County Jail, and charges will be referred to the district attorney’s office.

This investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were provided.