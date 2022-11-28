GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – On Sunday evening, fire officials found a 55-year-old man and a dog dead inside a duplex on fire in Grand Chute.

According to the Grand Chute Fire Department, on November 27 around 7:50 p.m., crews were sent to the 600 block of South Olson Avenue for a reported fire. When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke and fire inside one side of a duplex.

After the fire was knocked down, a 55-year-old man and a dog were found dead inside the residence. Three other adults are reportedly without a home.

There were no reported injuries to firefighters. The cause of the fire was not identified at this time. The fire is under investigation.

Fire officials wanted to remind residents that ‘fires move fast in today’s homes.’ No additional information was provided.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.