550 incoming UW Green Bay freshmen clean trails before fall semester commences

It’s that time of year – students are gearing up to go back to school.

But before the UW Green Bay freshmen hit the books Wednesday, Monday they decided to hit the trail as a way to serve the community outside of campus.

The freshmen clearing the trails are just as diverse as the nature around them.

“When you stop and think about the campus, we’ve got students from all over the state of Wisconsin, all over the United States and some of our international students are here today helping out,” says Grant Winslow, coordinator for UW Green Bay’s Student Life office. “When you look at that you say, ‘Okay, they’re already giving back to the community of Green Bay, even though they’re not from Green Bay.'”

The Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve in Suamico was the site for 550 incoming students to connect with the outdoors and one another.

“We’re mixing up those students, they’re getting to know other students so they have connections when they go back to school as well,” says UW Green Bay junior ambassador Hannah Bunde. “And it’s a good cause to say we’re giving back to the community.”

The freshmen are meshing into multiple surroundings simultaneously: for some a new city, for some a new country, but for all a new campus.

“Obviously I chose this campus because I love it and I like welcoming other students, kind of showing them around,” says Bunde. “I’m just as excited because I didn’t get to experience it, it’s almost like experiencing it again with the students.”

For now they’re clearing paths at a preserve, but for the next four years, they’ll be creating a path of their own.

“Find your interest, your nook at our university,” says Bunde. “And also kind of in this world.”

Those students were treated to a traditional tailgate at Lambeau Field after their service was complete.

Next year the university is hoping the freshmen welcome project will be on the Fox River Trail ahead of Labor Day.