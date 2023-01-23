APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Appleton are currently investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, January 22, 2023, on the city’s south side.

According to the Appleton Police Department, officers were sent to the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive for a report of a man found bleeding in the middle of the road.

Officers located a 56-year-old Appleton man with significant injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Medical aid was rendered by the initial responding officers until emergency services arrived and transported him to a nearby hospital. The victim remains in critical condition at this time.

“The Appleton Police Department is committed to the safety of its citizen and will continue to provide updates as the investigation progresses,” said the department.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Appleton Police Department Investigator Yule at 920-832-5500.

No further details were provided.