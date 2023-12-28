MANITOWOC RAPIDS, Wis. (WFRV) – A 56-year-old from Green Bay is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 43 in Manitowoc County on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, reports came in around 1:30 p.m. of a motor vehicle crash located under I-43 near the Manitowoc River within the Township of Manitowoc Rapids.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a pickup truck was traveling northbound on I-43 when the driver, later identified as the 56-year-old from Green Bay, entered the median, hit the guardrail between the north and southbound lanes, and proceeded down the embankment.

The pickup truck eventually came to a rest along the south side of the Manitowoc River, and the operator from Green Bay was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says they’re actively investigating this incident, and anyone who may have witnessed the incident should contact the agency at 920-683-4215.

“On behalf of the Sheriff’s Office, I’d like to offer our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragic incident,” stated Sheriff Dan Hartwig.

No additional details were provided.