57-year-old Kewaunee resident arrested on child pornography charges

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department has taken a 57-year-old resident into custody for charges of Possession of Child Pornography.

According to a release, the agency conducted a search warrant at a house on Kay Rd. in Township of Pierce on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Deputies say the warrant was stemming from an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) tip showing that an individual was searching for child sex abuse imagery.

The tip received, as well as the search of the residence, resulted in the arrest of 57-year-old John Kay Jr. from Kewaunee.

Kay is currently being held at the Kewaunee County Jail pending further order of the court.