BARRON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 58-year-old man has died after being trapped inside a grain bin in western Wisconsin on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a grain bin accident, with a subject trapped inside, just south of Barron.

Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office along with the Barron County Fire Department and several others responded to the scene.

Lifesaving measures were conducted by first responders, but the efforts were unsuccessful as the 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family with this tragic accident,” said Chris Fitzgerald, Barron County Sheriff. “I would like to thank all the responders for their efforts and response.”

No additional information was provided.