RAYMOND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 58-year-old man and a dog were rescued from a large pond after they fell through ice early Sunday afternoon.

In a recent Facebook post, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office says itself and the Raymond Fire & Rescue Department responded to a call at 2:27 a.m. for a man that fell through the ice on a pond next to a residence on 3 Mile road in Raymond.

Authorities state that upon arrival, the man was about 50 feet offshore and had fallen through the ice while trying to rescue a dog that had also fallen through the ice.

The man was reportedly too weak to climb out of the ice but was able to hang on the edge of the ice while holding the dog afloat.

Officials say that deputies and a Wisconsin State Trooper were on the scene in just minutes after the call came in but the man was estimated to have been in the water for over 10 minutes.

Deputies were able to throw a life safety rope to the man and pull both him and the dog to shore where the dive team was able to pull the two out of the water all within three minutes of arriving on scene.

Courtesy of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office

The male was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for hypothermia and lacerations while “Bo,” the dog, was put inside a warm vehicle.

After investigating the situation, authorities say that two dogs went out onto the ice chasing geese. Both dogs fell into the ice and the elderly woman who owns the home called the 58-year-old male over for help since he lived nearby.

The man fell through the ice when he tried to walk across the pond to pull the dogs out. One of the dogs were able to climb of of the ice before deputies were on the scene.

Officials say both the man and the dogs are expected to make full recoveries. They also say Bo appeared to be okay after warming up.

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling says “the man was within minutes of going underwater.” The Sheriff also stated the incident shows the importance of the life safety equipment that each patrol car within the Sheriff’s Office has.