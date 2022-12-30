VILAS, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash that left one passenger dead in Langlade County is under investigation after a driver reportedly went through a stop sign.

According to a release from the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday on CTH H and Lloyd Creek Road in the Town of Vilas.

Responding deputies investigating the crash state that a vehicle traveling north on CTH H hit a westbound vehicle that ‘had failed to stop at a stop sign’ on Lloyd Creek Road.

All occupants of the northbound vehicle being driven by a 40-year-old man from Oconomowoc were not injured, however, the driver and passenger of the westbound vehicle were transported to Langlade Aspirus Hospital.

Authorities say that the passenger of the westbound vehicle, a 59-year-old man from Deerbrook was later pronounced dead at the hospital and that the driver, a 60-year-old also from Deerbrook is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and deputies do believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit was requested to assist with the incident. The City of Antigo Fire/EMS, Town of Peck Volunteer Fire Department, and Town of Russell Volunteer Fire Department also assisted the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office.

Names of those involved are not being released at this time and no additional information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.