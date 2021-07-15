590,000 families in Wisconsin to receive Child Tax Credit payments in July

(WFRV) – For the first time ever, more than 590,000 families in Wisconsin will get a check in July as part of the newly launched Child Tax Credit payments.

According to the White House, for every child 6 to 17 years old, eligible families will get up to $250 each month, and for every child under 6 years old, eligible families will get up to $300 each month. Officials say that Wisconsin families will receive a total of $262 million to help 1 million Wisconsin children thrive.

Authorities say that the American Rescue Plan provides the largest-ever Child Tax Credit: $3,000 to $3,600 per child for nearly all families. All working families will get the full credit if they make up to $150,000 for a couple or $112,500 for a family with a single parent.

Officials note that the expanded Child Tax Credit is a major step forward in tackling child poverty. White House officials add that across America, the families of over 26 million children will get the full,
expanded credit helping them have a brighter future.

To learn more, visit ChildTaxCredit.gov.

