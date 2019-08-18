5th annual Soar on the Shore Beach and Kite Festival

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) — Residents along the lakeshore were able to check out some cool kites in flight.

The 5th annual Soar on the Shore was held at Algoma’s Crescent Beach on the shore of Lake Michigan from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The free event was presented by Friends of Crescent Beach and the Algoma Area Chamber of Commerce.

Residents were able to fly their own kites in a public area or visitors were able to watch the Wisconsin Kiters Club paint the sky with their own show kites.

“I like them all, especially some of the big show kites,” says Chow Chong, a member of the Wisconsin Kiters Club. “They take a little bit to master, but once they get up, they are really a show piece and everybody loves them.”

The Wisconsin Kiter’s Club was also on hand to answer questions about kiting and give newcomers some valuable tips.

The Water’s Edge Artists, plein air painters, was also posted through the festival grounds. The group of artists are dedicated to advocating preservation of natural spaces through their art.

For the first time, Crescent Beach T-shirts were for sale. All proceeds from the sales will go towards the Friends of Crescent Beach.