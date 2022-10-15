KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – Six adults were taken into police custody after a search warrant executed at a Wisconsin home uncovered numerous drugs, thousands in cash, and nine firearms.

According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, the search warrant was conducted on October 15 at a residence on Southeast Bass Lake Road after an extensive investigation.

Officers say that located inside the home were 111 grams of Methamphetamine, 1 gram of Heroin, 9 firearms, $2,370 in cash, and a large amount of illicit drug paraphernalia. One ‘juvenile’ was also inside of the home, and later tested positive for methamphetamine at a local hospital.

Phot courtesy of: Menominee Tribal Police Department

Phot courtesy of: Menominee Tribal Police Department

Phot courtesy of: Menominee Tribal Police Department

Authorities estimate the street value of the seized drugs to be around $12,000. One of the nine firearms also allegedly came back as stolen, police say.

As a result of this search warrant, six adults were taken into custody and booked into the Menominee Tribal Jail. The juvenile was placed in the custody of Menominee Tribal Family Services, and moved to a safe home after being medically evaluated.

Four men and two women were booked for Maintaining a Drug Dwelling and several felony and tribal warrants.

The following charges will be referred Tribally and/or Federally:

Possession with Intent to Deliver

Maintaining a Drug Dwelling

Child Neglect/Abuse

Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Offense

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Manufacture or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia

Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

No other information has been provided at this point.

Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.