MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the arrest of six people for allegedly coordinating the shipments of over five kilograms of fentanyl from Arizona to Wisconsin.

A release from the Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) made the announcement on Friday, stating the shipments were made through the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Authorities say that at the time of the arrest, six firearms were seized, including one modified to be fully automatic.

Fentanyl is incredibly dangerous. We’re committed to dismantling the networks that traffic this and other dangerous narcotics and to holding those who sell fentanyl and other dangerous drugs accountable. Thank you to the many law enforcement officers, including those in DCI, who made these arrests possible. Attorney General Josh Kaul

The following people were arrested on March 20 and face federal drug trafficking charges:

Lloyd McKire-Bennett, 27, Madison, Wis.

Dejon Glover, 21, Madison, Wis.

Christopher Wilson, 46, Madison, Wis.

Deshawn Davis, 27, Madison, Wis.

John Maser, 34, Madison, Wis.

Yoshi Walker, 25, Minneapolis, Minn.

“People who use the mail to distribute dangerous drugs cause great harm to our communities, and they also place USPS employees at risk of exposure to dangerous controlled substances as well as violence associated with drug trafficking,” said Ruth M. Mendonça, Inspector in Charge of the Chicago Division of the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Warrants have been issued for two other individuals in connection to this case, authorities say.

The investigation was a combined effort with the DCI, United States Postal Inspection Services, United States Drug Enforcement Administration, Dane County Narcotics Task Force, and the Madison Police Department.

No additional information was provided.