OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – During the course of an undercover prostitution investigation in Oshkosh, officers arrested six men for Pandering.

According to a release, the Oshkosh Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit along with Detectives and Patrol Officers conducted the investigation on the North side of Oshkosh.

Officers say that five of the men were from the Fox Valley, and the other was from Illinois. The men ranged in age from 26-64 years old.

This investigation is part of the department’s diligent awareness of Human Trafficking crimes. The Oshkosh Police Department strives to reduce the number of victims by doing proactive investigations and being vigilant in our efforts to combat Human Trafficking.

No other information was provided.

