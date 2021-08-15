6 removed from Green Bay home after fire, incident remains under investigation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Six people have been removed from their home following a house fire on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD), just before 4 p.m., fire crews responded to the 900 block of Greenwood Avenue for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters say they noticed smoke and flames were coming from the front porch which was quickly knocked down upon the arrival of the first engine.

Fire crews then entered the first floor and found fire spreading onto the walls and ceiling of the home, however, crews say they got there just in time to prevent the fire from reaching the second floor of the house.

No injuries were reported during the incident. The fire is estimated to have caused around $50,000 worth of damages. GBMFD is giving credit to bystanders who alerted residents in the home at the time of the fire and helped get them to safety.

The Green Bay Fire Marshal Office reports they are still investigating the cause of the fire but have determined the fire originated in the porch area. Two families were removed from their home and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.