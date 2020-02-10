6-year-old hit, killed while boarding school bus in Plainfield, 4-year-old sibling in hospital

PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A child has reportedly been killed after being struck by a vehicle while waiting for a stopped school bus Monday morning in Waushara County.

Tri-County School District Administrator Anthony Marinack tells Local 5 the incident happened around 7:15 a.m. southeast of Plainfield along Highway 73.

The school bus was reportedly stopped and another vehicle traveling in the same direction as the bus hit two people.

The child, a 6-year-old girl, was killed, according to Marinack. The child’s 4-year-old sibling is reportedly in the hospital for evaluation.

Authorities say other students were aboard the bus at the time of the incident.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says Highway 73 is closed in both directions between 10th Avenue and 11th Avenue to allow officials to investigate the crash.

Local 5 has reached out to the Wisconsin State Patrol for a statement and have not immediately responded to our calls.

LATEST POSTS