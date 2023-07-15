MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple weapons were fired, and a ‘higher than normal’ amount of shell casings were found at a southcentral Wisconsin apartment complex on Thursday, in an incident that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old man.

A release from the Madison Police Department states that the shooting, now being investigated as a homicide, happened around 3:05 p.m. on July 13 at an apartment complex in the area of Milwaukee Street and Milky Way.

When officers arrived, authorities say a 20-year-old man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Treatment began immediately, however, he would later die at a local hospital.

Officers noted in the release the “higher than normal” amount of shell casings found at the scene, totaling around 60 shell casings. Authorities also noted that multiple weapons were fired during the incident. Several buildings and vehicles in the area were hit by bullets.

Detectives believe the incident to be an isolated and targeted act between people who knew one another.

At the time of the Madison Police Department’s release, an arrest has yet to be made. No other details were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online.