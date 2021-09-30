60+ tires dumped at local park, Door County Sheriff looking for those responsible

GARDNER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify the people responsible for dumping over 60 tires at a county park.

According to authorities, the tires were dumped during the late hours of Sept. 29 or the early hours of Sept. 30. The Door County Sheriff’s Office says the tires were illegally dumped at one of the county parks.

The tires were reportedly dumped at the Tornado Wayside on CTH DK. There was no additional information released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-746-2416 or call 920-746-2436.