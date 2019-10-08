60-year-old arrested in Oconto County for possession of child pornography

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) — A 60-year-old man in Oconto County has been arrested and booked into jail for possession of child pornography.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says they received information from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation about a residence downloading child pornography in the Town of Little Suamico.

Officials say they conducted an investigation at the residence and ultimately arrested the suspect.

While the suspect has not been identified, he is being held at the Oconto County Jail.

The case is reportedly being prosecuted by the Oconto County District Attorney’s Office.